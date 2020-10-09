October 24 is National Drug Take Back Day.

A 2018 study showed that 9.9 Americans misused controlled prescription drugs that year, a majority of which were obtained from family or friends. National Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity for individuals to help prevent substance misuse and overdoses.

This event encourages the proper disposal of unused or expired prescription medications.

There are four prescription drop boxes in the area. They are at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Farmville CVS. Anyone returning an unused prescription medication or vape cartridge to any of these locations will receive a free Timercap kit. The Timercap is a medication bottle with a timer on the cap that restarts when the bottle is opened.