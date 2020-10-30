expand
October 30, 2020

Dry but chilly weekend is ahead

By Roger Watson

Published 11:55 am Friday, October 30, 2020

After 2.35 inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta Thursday, the area will have a chance to dry out this weekend but temperatures will be quite chilly.

The high today will be 58 before getting down to a low of 33 overnight. Saturday’s high will just be 51 with a low of 37. Sunday will pop back up to a 62 but the low Sunday night will be 30.

Election Day Eve will quite chilly with a high of 48 and a low of 33 Monday night.

There is a chance of a shower Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Otherwise, there is no rain is the forecast through the end of next week.

