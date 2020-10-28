Letter – Early voters missed corruption story

To The Editor:

Early voting isn’t something new this year, and 54 million have already cast their ballot.

It is an unusually large number of people who probably feel relieved that their vote is in, and they escaped crowds in the COVID era. However, it seems to me that early voting this year exposed a serious weakness. In the last 10 or so days the news of Joe Biden’s corruption has become public, even though big tech has tried to cover it up.

They voted before they heard the story of his multi-million-dollar wealth on his politician salary. He said he never received one nickel from a foreign government. However, Joe (Biden) never mentioned how much he received through his son’s “pay for play” dealings using his father’s position as influence with foreign powers.

Joe was complicit in the whole thing, and became favorably connected to the communist party of China through his son, Hunter. To think that the American people may vote him in as president reminds me of the Bible when it says… “If we sow the wind, we will reap the whirlwind.”

Lewis Brandt

Dillwyn