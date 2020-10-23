EDITORIAL — New library is a point of pride in Buckingham

The new library and community center in Dillwyn stands as testament of what can happen when the community and government leaders work together.

Members of the community had been talking about a new library for years. They tried to raise money through fundraisers and did help with the furnishings of the new library, but it would have been difficult to raise the $5 million for the project through bake sales.

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors got on board and the project took off. The combination of renovating the old Dillwyn Primary School to become a new modern library and community center is a great example of giving old buildings new life and saving money on construction and sitework in the process.

It seems an odd time to open a new library when we are living in a virtual world, but once the pandemic passes, the people of Buckingham County will discover this new library as a wonderful addition to the community. It is a facility geared toward bringing people together. There are meeting rooms in the library, and there will also be meeting space in the community center perfect for adult learning classes, civic groups or reunions.

The $5 million used for the project is a good investment for the community that will pay dividends down the road. A quality library is a key cornerstone to the county’s educational system. The library also serves as a valuable resource for those seeking entertainment or information.

Currently, the library’s fast internet connection may be used by students who are learning virtually during the pandemic. The Wi-Fi connection may be accessed either inside or outside the library and offers an alternative for those lacking fast internet connections at their homes.

One of the cool things about this library is its local flavor. The library has a collection of books about Buckingham County, its history and its tradition right as you come in the door. The fireplace is inviting and encourages patrons to come sit a spell and enjoy a good book by the fire.

Thankfully, the county did not just throw up a metal building, put some books in it and call it a library. It is obvious this project was developed with thought and care and is made to last.

The new Buckingham County Library is a place the entire county can be proud of for years to come.

(The views in this editorial are of The Farmville Herald editorial staff. This editorial was written by Editor Roger Watson. He can be reached at Editor@FarmvilleHerald.com or (434) 808-0622.)