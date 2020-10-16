Editor’s Notebook – Goodness and hope

In a year where it seems most everything we know has changed, it’s good to know there are some things we can still count on — the sun still rises every morning and sets every evening, people still go above and beyond to help a neighbor, a friend and even complete strangers. With all the challenges we face these days, it’s important to remember there are many good things in the world, good things in Farmville, in our neighborhoods and homes.

Our cover story highlights a prime example of goodness in our community, of people who care and make a difference. Come along with us and take a trip down the Lee Woodruff Blueway, a four-mile water trail right here in Farmville. Through the cleanup efforts of Woodruff and The Friends of the Appomattox, this outdoor gem is available for all to explore, step away from their cares and get back to nature. We are fortunate.

Spiced Pickled Peaches — wow! Just the name brings up visions of tasty goodness. Dr. Cynthia Wood was kind enough to share this family recipe, and although she recommends spiced pickled peaches on ice cream, with pound cake or mixed with plain yogurt, I think I like her final suggestion best — you’ll have to turn to Page 10 to find out more.

