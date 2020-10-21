FFA Chapter wins at 2020 Virtual State Fair

The FFA contests typically held at the Virginia State Fair annually were held virtually the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 this year.

Even though the contests were held online, members of the Buckingham Senior FFA were still able to showcase knowledge and skills in the various contests.

Sydeny Oliver and Olivia Cummings won the junior division of the agriscience demonstration contest with their presentation titled “How to Give a Dog Oral Medication.” Their demonstration emphasised the importance of being able to give medication to dogs correctly.

Tanner Wise placed ninth overall in the senior division of the agriscience demonstration with his lesson entitled, “Applying Scrapie Ear Tags to Sheep.” The speech included the importance of the scrapie ear tag program. Wise demonstrated how to apply a scrapie ear tag.

Haylie Hucks placed second in the food crops division of the horticulture demonstration contest with her rose and chamomile face scrub presentation where she demonstrated how to make the scrub.

Courtney Agee placed sixth individually in the senior division of the crops contest. The contest included judging classes of grains and identifying plants, seeds, and tools used in the agronomy industry.

The junior forester’s contest was split into junior and senior divisions. The junior division team placed second and was made up of Jacob Carter, Noah Jones and Ethan Martin. Noah Whitehead also completed as an individual. Individually, Martin placed second overall. Team A of the senior division placed 11th overall and was made up of team members Jordan Dorrier, Shaylynn Elick, Tyler Padgett and Emma Staton. Team B of the senior division placed 16th overall with team members Camden Allen, Connor Bohanon, Daniel Farrish and Trenton Snoddy. The junior forester’s contest includes the identification of trees, tools and insects. Contestants also answered questions about the forestry industry and completed multiple calculations used in the forestry industry.

The final contest that the chapter competed in was horse hippology. The junior division team of Liberty Johnson, Jenna Oliver and Sydney Oliver placed second overall with Jenna Oliver placing fifth individually. Grace Moss competed as an individual in the senior division of the horse hippology contest.

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter would like to thank Henry Paris for his assistance coaching the forestry teams.