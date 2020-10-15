Flavors of India coming to Farmville

Farmville is about to get even more flavorful.

Flavors of India, a brand new restaurant offering authentic Indian cuisine, will soon open its doors at 308 South Main St., bringing the taste of North India to town.

The restaurant will be operated by business partners Rampal Singh and Parminder Singh, who both bring with them experience in the industry. Rampal owns Pakwaan Indian Cuisine in Chesterfield, and Parminder previously owned a restaurant in Orlando, Florida.

The duo saw the area was lacking a place to find a variety of traditional Indian eats and are excited to introduce Indian food to those who haven’t experienced it before.

According to Rampal, those who have never tried Indian cuisine are sometimes worried about the spice levels of the food. However, Flavors of India will happily adjust the spice level of dishes to individual tastes, meaning those with milder palates and those who like things hot will all have plenty to enjoy.

“If they’re not used to that spice level, that’s alright,” he said. “We can definitely tone it down and make it as mild as possible for them …We can definitely accommodate that.”

Rampal highlighted the main goal of the restaurateurs is to welcome every customer inside and explain to residents about Indian culture, the intricacies of the cuisine and the spices used. The restaurant, he said, will have a clean and cozy atmosphere.

“We use a very famous turmeric powder which is very good for your health, and we also have tandoori items,” he added. “The tandoor is a clay oven we use to make breads and ‘sizzler’ options like tandoori meat dishes.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Flavors of India, Rampal said, will have an ABC license and sell a variety of domestic/imported beers, including Indian beers, and wine.

Those already familiar with Indian cuisine will find many of their favorites on the menu, including items like butter chicken and chicken tikka masala.

But how long will mouths have to water before the establishment is open? According to Rampal, while there’s no official opening date yet, he anticipates the doors will open for the first time in approximately two weeks.

The business will partner with the food delivery service Wayfast after opening in order to offer delivery options.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.