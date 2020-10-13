Frances Dunlow Hughes, 84, of Fort Wayne went to her eternal home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 20, 1935 in Bertie County, North Carolina, and called Fort Wayne, Indiana, home for over 55 years. She was recruited at age 17 by the FBI to work in Washington, D.C., where she met and married her late husband, Willis M. Hughes. In her professional career, Frances held managerial roles with Baskin Patterson Fletcher, the U.S. Postal Service, Verizon, and was the Diamond Department Director at Service Merchandise. Frances was a charter member of Waynedale Baptist Church, serving as Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. She often participated in her children’s and grandchildren’s school activities and was a proud military mom. Frances is survived by her sister, Jurlean Rhea Cook of Buckingham; her daughters, Sue C. (Keith) Caudill, Debra K. (James E.) Noonan, and Janet L. (Kirk M.) Hughes; her son, Willis F. Hughes; her son-in-law, Jack A. Marqueling; her grandchildren, Justin A. Marqueling, Darcy A. Noonan, Megan L. Brown, Shea H. Noonan, Mackenzie S. Caudill, Benjamin M. Hughes, Micaiah J. Caudill, Aeleia F. Hughes, Gabriel F. Hughes, and Jacob M. Hughes; her great-grandson, Adam Brown, and many other family members and friends whom she loved and will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Frances Adelia Dunlow; her husband, Willis; her sister, Julia C. Hall, her two brothers, E.C. and Spencer Dunlow, and her daughter, Barbara L. Marqueling. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.