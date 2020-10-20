George Vernon Garrett, 59, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2020, after battling liver and lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, George Raymond Garrett. He is survived by his mother, Marie Fulcher Garrett, his sister, Elizabeth Jane Garrett and many family and friends. George was a 1979 graduate of Warwick Christian School in Richmond. He was very popular in high school as well as being a good athlete. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and soccer. During his junior year he was voted second string on the all-star soccer team for the Richmond Area Independent School League. He also liked to play tennis as well as many other sports. George worked for many years in the printing business at Richmond Gravure and Curtis 1000. While at Curtis 1000 he was the youngest employee to be promoted to supervisor. After leaving the printing business, he was an auto mechanic for the remainder of his days. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing. A private graveside service was held at the family cemetery.