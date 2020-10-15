Gladys Jamerson Absher, 86, went peacefully to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020 in Charlottesville. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Born June 8, 1934 to Duree Smith Jamerson and Carrie LeSueur Jamerson, Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, brother Willard Jamerson and sister Janie Mae Kromer and her husband Earl Lee Absher and brother-in-law, Arthur Absher. She is survived by her son, Gene Absher (Brenda) and granddaughter, Lindsay Brown (Josh), her sisters-in-law, Susan Love Absher and Delores Jamerson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends– all of whom she loved dearly. And her beloved dog, Buddy. Gladys and Earl were married 59 years. She was a member of Browns Chapel Church and was the building fund treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and choir member for many years. She was a member of the Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association and Historic Buckingham Society. She supported many charitable organizations over the years. Gladys was employed for 37 years at a local bank where she enjoyed working with the very special ladies there who were like sisters to her. She loved meeting with her friends and seeing her old customers. She enjoyed flower gardening, riding her dog Buddy around in the golf cart, cooking, reading, writing memoirs and being a farmer’s wife and mother. She enjoyed working on the farm with Earl and Gene. She was very dedicated to having late-night meals prepared for her men when they came home from working on hay or livestock issues. She was always willing to help with driving the tractor and working the livestock. She was a beautiful lady both inside and out. She will be greatly missed by many. Family Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Browns Chapel Cemetery, located on Rt. 617 Gravel Hill Road. In lieu of flowers, Browns Chapel Cemetery Fund, Buckingham Rescue Squad, or Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department