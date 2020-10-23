Happy return home to Janette Pond

Welcome home to our dear friend in Christ, Janette Pond of Cumberland, who recently spent several days at Central Southside Community Hospital of Farmville and a short period of time in The Woodland in Farmville. The Pond family extends great pride in great care and services provided by both facilities.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Participants must sit in family groups.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone. Contact Barry Miles at 492- 5806 to receive phone instructions for those not planning to be there in person. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the mega landfill will have on the area and to provide the most current updates.

Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association has canceled both its Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets due to COVID-19 restrictions. We look forward to starting our new year in January with membership drive and dues for 2021.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Helen Reynolds of Powhatan on Friday, Oct. 23, Sandra Ownby of Dillwyn and Mary Hayes of Crewe on Saturday, Oct. 24, also a very special happy birthday to Ailene Snoddy of Arvonia, who will be 90 years young on Saturday, Oct. 24, Robert Gormus of Dillwyn on Sunday, Oct. 25, Patricia Seay of Buckingham who will be 57 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Donna Miles of Cumberland on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Gladys Shumaker of Dillwyn on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting its first Drive-Thru Trunk-or- Treat Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is asked to please stay in their vehicles at all times and drive through the church loop. Each child will receive a bag of candy from each trunk. All precautions are being taken when bagging the candy to make sure it is safe.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, normally held in December, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road, Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. Also at 11:15 a.m. there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services.

All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service. Having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Our sympathy is extended to the Absher family of Dillwyn. Gladys Jamerson Absher, age 86 of Dillwyn, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 13. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton, will be hosting a drive-thru Brunswick Stew sale to benefit the church youth department Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. The stew master will be Stan. Stew can be preordered at $9 a quart by contacting Betty Toney at (434) 983-2232.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.