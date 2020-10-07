House votes to condemn QAnon

I was glad to be back in Washington this week voting on the issues that matter most to the 5th District.

First, I want to say a prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19. I know I am not alone in saying that this pandemic has personally impacted me and my family directly, and my thoughts are with all of those who are battling the virus. Please, as a reminder, wash your hands regularly, socially distance and wear a mask.

I am proud to say that my bipartisan resolution to condemn the QAnon conspiracy passed the House by a vote of 371–18–1. In order for us to move forward as a nation, we must be able to be outspoken about far-left and far-right hate groups that seek to undermine American democracy. This includes farleft organizations like Antifa and far-right networks like QAnon and white supremacist groups. I am proud to see so many of my colleagues in the House come together today to condemn QAnon and the conspiracy theories that their followers promote.

This week, I joined my colleagues on the China Task Force (CTF) to release our final report which will act as a blueprint for how the United States can move forward in addressing the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party. After months of briefings from more than 130 policy experts, ambassadors, and former administration officials from both sides of the aisle, the CTF is confident that our comprehensive plan will affect major policy change in our efforts to safe-guard U.S national security and our economic interests.

On Wednesday I co-sponsored the Ensuring Phone and Internet Access for SNAP Recipients Act of 2020. This bill would help households that benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive assistance in covering phone and internet bills through the FCC Lifeline Program. This legislation is part of my commitment to expanding internet access across the district, and I am proud to be an original co-sponsor on this bipartisan bill along with my colleague Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-02).

If you need help with a federal agency, please contact my Charlottesville Office at (434) 973–9631. Please note that some Smithsonian museums have reopened with limited hours and capacity. Additionally, tours of the White House have resumed with adapted operations as a result of COVID-19. Tours of the Library of Congress, U. S. Capitol and the Supreme Court have been suspended to help contain the outbreak and prevent community spread.