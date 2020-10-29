Hurricane to bring nearly an inch of rain to the area

Expect several hours of steady rain today as a tropical rainstorm from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta makes its way through the area.

Radar shows the bulk of the rain is currently to the west of Farmville but is expected to be in the area by 8:30 a.m. and continue for most of the day. The area is expected to receive close to an inch of rain before the system moves out later tonight. A flood watch is in effect for the area until 8 p.m.

Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 74 degrees before falling to a low of 49 tonight.

Friday will see clear skies but cooler temperatures. A high of only 60 degree is expected with a low of 36. Monday is looking especially chilly with highs only reaching 49 and a projected low of 28. That may be the first time this fall the Farmville area has dipped below the freezing mark. It has certainly not been as low as 28 degrees so far.

It may be time to make locate the winter coat and make sure it in good shape for another year.