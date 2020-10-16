Interfaith Collective, county partner to distribute resources

The Interfaith Collective, an organization led by community members of different faiths and denominations, is helping Prince Edward County distribute cloth masks and hand sanitizer to underserved and historically disadvantaged communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The community project, “Safe Hands,” is bringing community members together to deliver resources directly to those in need. Recently, the county announced that they are participating in Virginia’s Health Equity Program. The county, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the state’s Health Equity Working Group, has been working to distribute hand sanitizer and cloth masks to the communities in need.

“When I heard about the Health Equity Program, I thought that the Interfaith Collective would love to help distribute these needed resources, as the diverse communities of faith within Prince Edward County have strong ties and connections to the community at-large and strong willingness to serve and help when needed,” Patsy Watson, coordinator of the Interfaith Collective, said.

The Interfaith Collective is calling upon all faith communities within Prince Edward County (must have a physical building within county lines) to partner in “Safe Hands” as a mission project. Each faith group is asked to pledge to deliver a minimum of 20 packets to Prince Edward community families in their geographic area of the county. Each packet contains cloth masks and hand sanitizer. Distribution will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 23. To participate, faith communities are asked to RSVP by Oct. 21 by emailing tpyle@ co.prince-edward.va.us.

“We are happy to have the Interfaith Collective as a partner to ensure that these necessary resources are put into the hands and homes of the people who need them the most.” Sarah Puckett, assistant county administrator and emergency management coordinator, said.

For more information, contact Trey Pyle, deputy emergency management coordinator, at typyle@co.prince-edward.va.us.