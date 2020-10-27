Karen Elizabeth Bruce
Karen Elizabeth Bruce, age 82 of Cumberland, passed from this life on October 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Bruce, Jr. and son; Tony Bruce. She is survived by her children; Scott Berger of Richmond, Kathryn Rovinski of Prince George, David Bruce and Jennifer Worrell both of Cumberland; grandchildren, Jasmine Bruce of Henrico and Anthony Worrell of Cumberland; great grandson, Declan Hanvey of Henrico. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday October 24th at the Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cumberland, VA. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com