Mary Frances Blatcher, 78, passed unexpectedly and peacefully on October 20th. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Kettley Blatcher, father, John O. Blatcher, nephew, Tony L. Baldwin, Sr. and Bryce Benson. She is survived by her brother, John O. Blatcher, Jr., niece, Windy K. Baldwin of Rice, nephew, Donald J. Blatcher of Boston, Massachusetts, 2 great nieces, Brittany and Ashlie Baldwin along with 8 great-great nieces and nephews. She loved her cat Princess and watching birds from her window. Her passion was singing and she loved singing in her church choir. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Pisgah Baptist Church, Rice VA. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.