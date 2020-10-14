Mask up for Halloween

Halloween will be different for all of us this year.

Though many people are likely planning a nice night in, eating candy and watching scary movies with the family, there are still some settings such as work, socially distant trunk-or-treats and other events that will give witches and goblins both young and old the chance to show off some costumes.

October 31 is one of my favorite holidays, as is true for many of you, your children and even your grandchildren. Just because a pandemic is going on doesn’t mean we can’t dress up. However, I know some princesses, Ninja Turtles and vampires will have trouble with the idea of having to wear a mask along with their creepy costumes.

Why don’t we think of some good ways to incorporate masks into this year’s Halloween ensemble?

One obvious choice would be to utilize costumes that would already require some sort of mask or face covering, which can make Halloween feel more normal for our boys and ghouls. Kids have been dressing up as masked ninjas for decades, and there’s never been a more appropriate time to pay tribute to our health care workers by dressing up as a doctor or nurse, mask and all. Little cowboys and cowgirls can tie a bandana over their masks for a traditional look, and a knight’s suit of armor isn’t complete without a visor.

But why not use this year’s unconventional costume guidelines as a chance to really stretch the limits? Personalized masks are sold everywhere, and you can even make your own. Why not get creative?

A little monster would look great with a mask covered in sharp fangs. Whiskers and a cat nose can transform a kitten or tiger. And for mustachioed characters like Gomez Addams and Hulk Hogan there’s no need to draw on facial hair when your mask already has a mustache.

Or, match your mask to your costume. A glittery mermaid can have a glittery mask. If your costume has a lot of stripes (think Beetlejuice), a striped mask would be perfect.

And if all else fails, a regular ol’ mask will do. Remember to stay safe this Halloween and celebrate in a way that is responsible. Who needs trick or treating when you can buy a whole bag of Reese’s Cups and eat them on the couch?

