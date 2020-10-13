Melissa Napier Parks, age 48 of Fort Mitchell, passed away October 9, 2020. She was an employee of Longwood University in the Human Resources Department. Melissa was a member of Ash Camp Baptist Church, where she was baptized in 1980. She recently was attending Waters Edge Community Church in Clarksville. Her unwavering faith and giving heart will forever live in the hearts of the people she touched. Surviving are her loving husband of 28 years, Brian Parks; daughter that she cherished, Mary-Laurel Parks; parents, her father; Kenneth Napier of Dundas, her Mother; Donna Napier of Carson, sister, Hali and brother-in-law, and Mike Mayton; mother-in-law, Anne Baugh Currier and husband, Charles; father-in-law, Billy Lee Parks and wife Pam; nieces, Cassie Mayton, Arrington Mayton, and Tamlynn Mayton, numerous relatives, friends and her fur babies, Oakley and Domino A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Green Cove Farm, 1607 Newcomb Bridge Road, Chase City, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, PO Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com. We would like to thank all of the faithful followers of her journey on the Faith over Fear Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/822032814814406/?multi_permalinks=1238286076522409