Nominations sought for RISE Award

Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane are calling on parents, students and other school community members to submit nominations for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award, also known as the RISE Award.

The RISE Award honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service to students in grades pre-K-12. The federal education department defines classified school employees as employees who work in the following areas: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, pupil transportation, school nutrition, custodial and maintenance services, security, health and student services, technical services, and skilled trades.

Qarni, in collaboration with Lane and the Virginia Department of Education, will select two nominees to represent the commonwealth in the national competition. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the national RISE Award winners next spring.

“In reviewing the nominations and making our selections, Secretary Qarni and I will review each nominee’s work performance; school and community involvement; leadership; commitment to student success; community support; and contribution to enhancing the image of classified school employees,” Lane said.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, October 22. Nominations must be submitted through the Office of the Secretary of Education’s website. Submissions must include a written summary of the nominee’s service and a link to a one-minute video on a publicly available website highlighting their contribution to the school community. Videos may include comments from peers, supervisors, students, parents and teachers.