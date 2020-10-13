Paul Gibson Clifford, 94 of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1926 to the late Ernest A. and Margaret Hadden Clifford. He went to college at the University of Maine and then worked for the government for 30 years. After retirement he moved to the Eastern Shore to enjoy life. He was married to the love of his life Barbara Gammell Clifford for 63 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, two brothers; Lee and Bruce, three children; Paul Meade, Barbara Jean and Allen Lewis. He is survived by children David (Susan) Clifford, Paula Spain, Jay (Chris) Clifford, grandchildren; John Clifford, Susan Thornton, Angie Foster, Michael Clifford, Crystal Poindexter, Lynda Clifford, Laura Lefebvre and eight great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and a special thanks to his caregivers on the Eastern Shore, Susan and Penny and a special thanks to Sasha Reid for caring for dad here in Prospect. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meherrin SPCA, PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23959. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.