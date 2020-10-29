Power outages impact Farmville area

Dominion Energy is reporting multiple power outages in the Farmville area.

According to the company’s outage map, 1,162 customers stretching from Farmville to Rice are without power due to a circuit being out. A crew is assessing the damage, and the estimated time of restoration is pending an investigation.

An outage stretching from Meherrin across Green Bay to Burkeville is due to the storm, and 1,036 Dominion customers are without power. A crew has been dispatched to restore power, but the estimated time of restoration is pending an investigation.

Another outage leaving 799 customers without power stretches north of Farmville through Kimberly Hills, Raines Tavern, Hawk and beyond. This outage is due to a damaged power line. A crew has been dispatched, and the estimated time of restoration is pending an investigation.

Prince Edward County is reporting that due to the storm, the Prince Edward County Courthouse is without power.

“While some offices may be closed temporarily for the afternoon, voter registration is open and early voting is still available for all citizens,” Prince Edward County Public Information Officer Kate Pickett said.

She added that citizens may even vote inside the courthouse or from the courthouse parking lot by following instructions on the signs to call someone to assist with voting.

Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map is showing 412 customers without power in Lunenburg County, 184 in Charlotte County, 474 in Nottoway County, 157 in Prince Edward, 512 in Powhatan and 43 in Cumberland.