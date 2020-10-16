Producer meetups planned

The Heart of Virginia Buy Fresh Buy Local (HOVBFBL) chapter will be hosting two producer meetups.

The mission of HOVBFBL is connecting producers to consumers, both directly and through farmers markets. The benefits of buying from our local growers include fresh, nutritious meats, vegetables and more, along with keeping dollars in our local economies. The Heart of Virginia Chapter covers Amelia, Appomatox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

Allison Crews, local foods program assistant, from the Prince Edward Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Farmville, is currently tasked with coordinating the chapter.

“I have inherited an amazing territory and so far doubled the listings included. (I’m) thankful our area is becoming more sustainable in feeding and supporting itself.”

For the past eight years Crews has hosted a pick-up site for the Local Roots Food Coop, an online farmers market, that delivers Thursdays to her space at 1700 South Main in Farmville.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10:30 to 11:30am, at the Amelia Fairgrounds Shelter, 16501 Five Forks Road, Amelia is the first opportunity for producers currently listed and those looking to be included. Feedback from producers as to ways the chapter can support them is sought. Three Roosters Open Pit Chicken will be offering meals with baked beans, collard greens and a roll for $10, chicken only for $5. Food will be ready at 11 a.m. and is open to the community.

Monday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Evergreen Lavender Farm, 7169 Old Evergreen Road, in Appomattox is the second meeting opportunity, graciously hosted by Bonnie Swanson.

All producers are invited to the meeting that works best for them. Other market visits are scheduled, Wednesday, Oct. 14, Church Street Market, Blackstone; Friday, Oct. 23, Southern Virginia Food Hub, dba Makers Market, South Hill; Saturday, Oct. 24, Clarksville Farm Fresh Market.

Crews is always available via email, allison19@vt.edu or 8034-307-9608. Social distancing and masks are requested.