Snake found at Piedmont Regional Jail

A snake was recently found in a section of Piedmont Regional Jail (PRJ).

PRJ Superintendent Jerry Townsend confirmed this finding Wednesday, Sept. 30, noting that since his appointment in late summer of this year, one black snake had been found in D-Pod at the jail.

“We think that it is due to the opening at the bottom of the exit doors in the pod,” he said.

He indicated that steps are being taken to mitigate this issue in the future.

“Maintenance will be installing door sweeps to minimize the opportunity of rodents entering the pods,” he said.