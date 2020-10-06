Students of the month recognized

Dr. Chip Jones, superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools, presents Yaretzi Cruz-Araujo with her plaque for being named Student of the Month for Cumberland Elementary School. The Cum-berland School Board recognized the Students of the Month for each school during the school board’s Thursday, Sept. 3, meeting. The students included: Yaretzi Cruz-Araujo, a fourth grader at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Victor Gruz and Lizbeth Araujo of Farmville; James Greene, and eighth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of James and Dominique Greene of Cumberland; Amar McClinton, a ninth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Eboni Wells of Cartersville.