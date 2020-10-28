Veterans Day luminary event planned

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, staff, volunteers, and period-dressed living historians will be hosting an annual “Veterans Day Luminary” commemorative trail walk On Saturday, November 7.

The ranger-led hike will begin at 7 p.m. at the fire beside the historic Hillsman House and will last approximately 30 minutes. The tour will follow a luminary led path and will include several stops along the way where living historians will read brief first-person accounts from the battle. These vignettes along with the luminaries are to honor the soldiers and civilians, both North and South.

This special event is free to the public and will take place after sunset. Visitors are highly encouraged to dress accordingly for potentially cold temperatures. In addition, please wear comfortable footwear for walking along a grass and dirt-covered trail. Pets are also welcome, but must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length and under the control of their handlers at all times. In the event of inclement weather (rain or snow), the program will be canceled. For questions, please call the park office at (804) 561-7510.

Face coverings are required in all park facilities and where social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home.

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.