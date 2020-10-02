We should follow in Christ’s footsteps

“See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known. But we know that when Christ appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is. All who have this hope in him purify themselves, just as he is pure. 1 John 3:1-3

I wish it was that simple. Those who have accepted Christ have become children of God. We are God’s kids, brothers and sisters with Christ. We are assured that one day we will be like him because we can see and fully understand him and who he is.

Children of God is such an appropriate phrase. The term “children” being the operative word.

Children, even God’s children, can be mischievous at times, rebellious every now and again and defiant on occasion. Though we are called to turn from our sinful nature, to repent and follow Christ, we are still prone to our own free will.

I wonder how many times as children we are like the playground bully with other children. We not only have to contend with children who are not like us (the unsaved, the lost, however you want to word it), but we also have to play with children who are just like us. Saved, assured a place in heaven, brothers and sisters in Christ.

Unlike most parents, God does not forfeit us of our free will. Instead I believe it is intended that as we are new creations in and through Christ, we will use that free will to help out the other children on the playground. Whether they are saved or not. It is our job as His children to set the standard for other children to look to and to follow. We represent our father God and our brother Christ. We are an extension of that family.

When we tell people our last name and who our family is, there is an expectation that we will live up to that family name.

It’s a difficult task and it often requires self-control, restraint, sacrifice, taming the tongue and extending grace and mercy to others around us. Offering forgiveness, hope and reconciliation. God as our parent extends his grace and mercy to us every time we spill our milk at the table and break a window while playing ball in the house. In return we too should offer the same to all people. Maybe we can all learn how to play nice with others if we follow in the footsteps of Christ.

After all, “See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God!”

And that is what we are!

REV. BARRY VASSAR is pastor at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist. He can be reached at fitzgeraldmemorial@gmail.com.