Letter – Webb will be our voice in Washington

To The Editor:

Fellow constituents of the 5th,

I will be brief, as hundreds of thousands have already cast their ballots in the district.

VA05 is special. We’ve made this area our home and need a representative who will give our communities a chance to thrive, recognizing our full potential.

We have seen three congressmen since (Tom) Perriello’s term ended (far too soon) in 2011. For years, communities in the area have suffered greatly because political ideology has been a priority over people. We must vote for, and retain, leadership in Washington, D.C., to see long-term progress. Friends, it’s time we invest in ourselves.

As our next congressman, Dr. Cameron Webb will be bipartisan, a leadership quality already exemplified in his career. Webb, a dual degree teacher providing weekly COVID-19 updates, has again exhibited that he will listen to us and we can hold him accountable. Webb has been transparent, honest and compassionate throughout his campaign, a welcome reprieve from the toxic noise we’ve seen for several years in our communities.

Please, if you haven’t done so already, plan your vote. Tuesday, Nov. 3, is your final chance to have your voice heard. We’ll have a voice in Washington, D.C. (again), with Dr. Cameron Webb in office; hopefully, for years to come.

Ebony B. Guy

Southside