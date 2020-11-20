Ag in the Classroom awards grants

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 44 Virginia localities for the 2020-21 school year. Funding will be allocated to provide 22,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, STEM, health, nutrition and leadership development.

“Grant applications for 2020 reflected the needs for both hands-on and virtual learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from the creation of division-wide virtual agri-science videos to revitalizing school gardens.

Locally, grants were received by Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte County and Central Virginia Christian School in Buckingham County

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.