November 13, 2020

The Art-On-The-Go bags contain supplies for fun art projects.

Art-on-the-Go bags available

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is partnering with Hotel Weyanoke on a new Winter Wonderland installment of the popular Art-on-the-Go series.

Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go bags are filled with fun art activities for all ages and will be available at the LCVA at no charge.

Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops. Free Family Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

Winter Wonderland Art-on-the-Go bags will be available for contactless pick-up at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts throughout the entire month of December, beginning Saturday, December 5. The LCVA will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

