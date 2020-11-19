expand
November 20, 2020

Barbara Vera Mayo

By Staff Report

Published 10:10 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Vera Mayo, 83 of Cumberland, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Laurels of Willow Creek in Richmond. She is survived by one son, Herbert Bailes Mayo, Jr. (Vivian), one adopted daughter, Cynthia Booker, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, one brother, Thomas V. Jones, a devoted nephew, Robert Mayo (Brenda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland where public viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery, Farmville, VA. Rev. Cetric Gayles, Pastor officiating. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

