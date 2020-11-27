Bear Creek Park hosts ‘Lights at the Lake’

Come and enjoy Lights at the Lake at Bear Creek Lake State Park located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland. This is a drive thru light show on the weekends of December 4, 5, 6 and 11, 12 and 13. More details to come next week.

Jane Grey of Rice visited the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn last weekend.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association has canceled its Christmas banquet. The group looks forward to starting our new year in January with a membership drive and dues for 2021.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jacksyn Waycaster of Powhatan and Barbara Heifner. Both birthdays will be Saturday, Nov. 28. Wilburn Whitehead of Dillwyn has a birthday Monday, Nov. 30, and Nichole Dickson of Cumberland on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The 70th Annual Farmville Jaycee Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Concord Baptist Church located at 12053 Francisco Road in Sheppard’s will present Caroling, Caroling by Susan A.J. Lyttek at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Focus Center. Face masks and social distancing will be required. There is no admission.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday School at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Also, at 11:15 a.m., there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service should drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there, and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton will be hosting an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required, and you must sit with your own family.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone.

Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents in the area and provide the most current update.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trents Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.