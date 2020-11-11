Buckingham FFA stands out at virtual convention

Buckingham was able to make its mark on the 93rd National FFA Convention even though it was held virtually.

The FFA National Convention was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, to Thursday, Oct. 29, was aired on RFDTV and The Cowboy Channel and streamed on the National FFA’s Facebook page which gave all members and their families a way to participate in celebrating the FFA’s success.

Buckingham Middle School Chapter member, Andrew Dorrier, placed third overall nationally with his Agriscience Fair project. Competing in the Plant Systems Division I, Andrew researched the germination rates and growth rates of four different sweet corn genotypes. He germinated seeds from the four genetic classes of sweet corn and measured the number of seedlings that grew and also the height of the seedlings during a seven-day period. He conducted three separate trials for his project. During the contest he was asked to present his findings and then underwent an interview process on those findings.

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter was recognized as being a Two Star National Chapter Award recipient. This award is based off of the chapter’s program of activities and ranks the chapter one, two, or three stars. The activities that the chapter conducted must fit into the three categories of building leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Finally, three Buckingham High School Alumni were awarded the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be earned in the FFA and has a lengthy amount of requirements including working in an agriculture related career, agricultural education and community service. Trevor Agee currently works at Dillwyn Repair Services. Trevor’s FFA accomplishments include placing third at the 2019 Small Engine Troubleshooting Contest and 2019 National Finalist Agricultural Mechanics and Repair Proficiency Award.

Anthony Banton currently works at Republic Services. Banton’s FFA accomplishments include being a member of the winning 2016 Jr. Agricultural Mechanics team at the Southside Area Rally and 2018 sixth-place team in the Agricultural Mechanics contest at the Virginia FFA state convention.

Jakob Toney is currently employed at Creative Electric Company. Jakob was also a member of the winning 2016 Jr. Agricultural Mechanics team at the Southside Area Rally and 2018 sixth- place team in the Agricultural Mechanics contest at the Virginia FFA state convention.

In addition to being active in competitions and their SAE’s they served multiple years as officers for the chapter.