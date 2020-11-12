Buckingham will not play winter sports

The Buckingham County School Board voted unanimously on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to not participate in winter sports and activities for the 2020-21 school year.

“Due to the pandemic, we are providing instruction to our students in a virtual learning module, so winter sports will not be offered,” Buckingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks said in an email interview Thursday, Nov. 12.

Girls and boys basketball and cheerleading are the sports affected by this decision for Buckingham.

“We want our students back in the classroom and playing sports, but we must continue to make the decisions that will help reduce the spread of this pandemic and to do our part in keeping our students, staff and community safe,” Hicks said.