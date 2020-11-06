The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 7

DOGGIE DASH — The Farmville Lions Club Doggie Dash will race on the Sarah Terry Trail and begin on the Skate Park side of the lake Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. In this 1.6 mile race that will include four heats, a human will run with their dog. All dogs must be friendly and on a leash. Prizes will be given for the fastest, slowest, best dog costume and best owner/dog look alike costumes. Registration is $25. To register, email farmvillelionsclub@ gmail.com.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT — The Farmville Lions Club will hold a Cornhole Tournament Saturday, Nov. 7 at Lions Park next to Wilck’s Lake. Registration will be at 10 a.m. with play beginning at 11 a.m. The $100 registration fee includes lunch and beverages. To register email farmvillelionsclub@ gmail.com.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church parking lot, 700 Milnwood Road, Farmville, Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date Nov. 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM — at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

WATERWAYS CLEANUP — Friends of the Appomattox River will conduct its 2020 Fall Waterways Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 7 (rain date Nov. 14) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will meet at 9 a.m. near the Wilck’s Lake boat ramp for paperwork, tool and map distribution and site assignments. The event will conclude at 12 p.m. near the small parking area on River Road just downstream from the Route 45 bridge (Main Street bridge separating Cumberland County and the Town of Farmville near Charley’s Restaurant). There, the trash will be analyzed and tools and maps collected. Trash containers will be provided by the Town of Farmville. Be sure to bring a face mask and practice social distancing. For more detailed information about this contact me at 434-390-4184 or hurt. bobby@gmail.com

NOVEMBER 8

LANDFILL ALERT — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group’s November 2020 Community Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Cumberland Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road, in Cumberland at 3 p.m. Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges will speak about his responsibilities, weight limits on local roads, and more. If you cannot attend in person, the phone number to attend the meeting virtually is (571) 317-3122 and enter 378-814-269.

NOVEMBER 10

DIABETES COURSE — A virtual Balanced Living With Diabetes course will be held for adults age 60 and up Tuesday, Nov. 10. To register, call Nikki Dean at 434-767- 5588 or email her at ndean@psraaa.org.

NOVEMBER 13

VETERANS DAY DINNER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Veterans Day dinner featuring a pork BBQ dinner with two sides, a roll and dessert. The event will be Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire department. Veterans eat free. The cost is $10 per meal. No pre-orders will be available. Cash and checks only please.

NOVEMBER 15

GOSPEL CONCERT — Fitzgerald Baptist Church at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland will have a Smokey Wilson Gospel Concert Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. A free Thanksgiving lunch will be available for all in attendance at noon.

NOVEMBER 19

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter is hosting a virtual Lunch and Learn Seminar on Risk of Dementia in the Veteran Community on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Please join us for this discussion with local experts. We will learn about Alzheimer’s and dementia and how such risk factors as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury impact risk for dementia. The program is free, but registration is required. To register, call (800) 272- 3900.

NOVEMBER 24

THANKSGIVING SERVICE — Fitzgerald Baptist Church at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland will have a Community Thanksgiving Service Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 25

THANKSGIVING DINNERS — The Smoove Rydaz MC/ SC will be giving out Thanksgiving Dinners Wednesday, Nov. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Farmville Train Station. For delivery, call (434) 607-1145.

DECEMBER 3

SOYBEAN AND WHEAT PRODUCTION — A soybean and wheat production meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Face coverings are required for all participants. A zoom link is available for those who wish to attend virtually. RSVP to the Appomattox Extension office at (434) 352-8244 or by email at brucera3@ vt.edu. Space is limited to 30 participants.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osbourne St behind Burger King at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service for the first Sunday in November, the new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Masons will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian. org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665- 9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first ,second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice.