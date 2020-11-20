The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOVEMBER 19

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter is hosting a virtual Lunch and Learn Seminar on risk of dementia in the veteran community Thursday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Please join or this discussion with local experts. The group will learn about Alzheimer’s and dementia and how such risk factors as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury impact risk for dementia. The program is free, but registration is required. To register, call (800) 272-3900.

NOVEMBER 20

MOAA MEETING — The MOAA (Military Officers Association of America ) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St., in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers and spouses/widows are invited to attend. Programs pertain to military interests and issues. Please wear masks except when eating. Seating for dining and the program will be socially distanced.

NOVEMBER 21

EVENT CANCELED — The Crewe Astronomy Club has canceled its autumn astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall in Bear Creek Lake State Park originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

YARD SALE — American Legion Post 269 in Cumberland is having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

NOVEMBER 24

THANKSGIVING SERVICE — Fitzgerald Baptist Church at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland will have a Community Thanksgiving Service Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

SOIL AND WATER MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is allowed to attend, but you must register by Friday, Nov. 20, in order that social distancing measures can be put in place for the meeting. Masks are required upon entry in the building and during the meeting.

NOVEMBER 25

THANKSGIVING

DINNERS — The Smoove Rydaz MC/SC will be giving out Thanksgiving Dinners Wednesday, Nov. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Farmville Train Station. For delivery, call (434) 607-1145.

HOLIDAY GARBAGE ROUTES — There will be no change in the Farmville residential or business routes for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday schedule. However, for Friday, Nov. 27, there will be no business pickup for garbage or cardboard. This service will resume on Monday, Nov. 30. There will be no change in Wednesday’s business recycling or residential cardboard call-in collection.

NOVEMBER 26

LOOSE LEAF

PICKUP — There will be no Farmville loose-leaf pickup on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27. This service will resume Monday, Nov. 30. Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 3 on Monday, Nov. 30. Reminder leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week. Starting Dec. 4 through Dec. 23, it will be spot pickup to cover town.

DECEMBER 3

SOYBEAN AND WHEAT PRODUCTION — A soybean and wheat production meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Face coverings are required for all participants. A zoom link is available for those who wish to attend virtually. RSVP to the Appomattox Extension office at (434) 352-8244 or by email at brucera3@ vt.edu. Space is limited to 30 participants.

DECEMBER 5

HORSE RESCUE — The White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue will be holding its Fifth Annual Open House event, “Silent Night,” Saturday, Dec. 5. Due to COVID restrictions, this will be a sign-up event with hourly slots and limited numbers. This is a mainly open air event, but attendees will be expected to have masks when inside barns and for the pony ride. While there is currently no evidence that the virus can be transmitted to horses, it is jumping to some animal species, and the rescue will not take the risk. Admission is free with chili and hot drinks also provided.

DECEMBER 6

CHRISTMAS

PROGRAM — Concord Baptist Church at Sheppards will present a Christmas musical-drama adaptation of Caroling, Caroling by Susan A.J. Lyttek at 6 p.m. at the FOCUS center. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osbourne St behind Burger King at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service for the first Sunday in November. The new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian. org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST

SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice.

MERCY SEAT

BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in October.

BETHEL GROVE

BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. The church will still have drive-up church services. Sunday school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday and fifth Sunday. Services will be in the church and we will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST — Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at (434) 392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at (434) 392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.