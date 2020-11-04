Garbage route unchanged for Veterans Day

There will be no change in residential trash pickup, business garbage or cardboard collection the week of Nov. 9. All residential and business routes will be on their normal schedule.

Loose-leaf vacuum service began on Oct. 30. Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 1 on Monday, Nov. 9. Please have leaves ready by this date. Remember that loose leaves must be free of all other debris, including brush and limbs.

Place these items away from the leaf piles as they are picked up by a different crew and truck. Thank you for your cooperation. If there are any questions, please call the Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331.

Monday, Nov. 9 – Regular residential and business pickup.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Regular residential garbage pickup.

Wed. Nov. 11 – Regular residential garbage pickup, residential cardboard call-in and business recycling. Regular business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Thurs. Nov. 12 – Regular routes.

Fri. Nov. 13 – Business garbage and cardboard collection.