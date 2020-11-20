Happy first birthday to the Ingle twins

A very special birthday wish is sent out this week to twins Brooks and Leighton Ingle of Cumberland as they will celebrate their first birthday on Sunday, Nov. 22. They are the proud sons of Tyler and Casey Ingle of Cumberland.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association has canceled its Christmas Banquet. The group looks forward to starting our new year in January with a membership drive and dues for 2021. I know this year has been hard on everyone. Hopefully, in 2021, our group can meet once again.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Cheryl Miles of Richmond on Friday, Nov. 20, Stephanie Marion of Cumberland Sunday, Nov. 22, and Barbara Heifner of Dillwyn Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The 79th Annual Farmville Jaycee Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. and also at 11:15 a.m. there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Families must sit together.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone.

Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents in the area and provide the most current update.

Prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

From our house to yours we would like to wish each of you a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday as we remember to give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has blessed us all with so much to thank him for even in trying times.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.