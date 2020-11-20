Highway work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations (by county):

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Routes 24, 56, 60, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will mow.

• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

• Note districtwide activities.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

• Note districtwide activities.