Highway work planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Routes 24, 56, 60, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will mow.
• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.
• Note districtwide activities.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.
• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.
• Note districtwide activities.