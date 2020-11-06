LCVA asks for hand-cut snowflakes for hotel tree

Area residents are asked to celebrate the holiday season by helping to start a new Farmville tradition – creating hand-cut snowflakes to decorate a holiday tree at Hotel Weyanoke.

The snowflake project is co-hosted with the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and Farmville Downtown Partnership. The tree is sponsored by the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts.

Community members of all ages are invited to create their own snowflake, or drop off an ornament of their own design, that will be added to a holiday tree at Hotel Weyanoke.

“Each snowflake is unique and a beautiful reflection of the individuals and businesses in our community,” LCVA executive director Rachel Ivers said. “Together our snowflakes will create a scene that lifts our spirits and warms our hearts during the happiest times of the year.”

Snowflake kits will be available for distribution to downtown businesses beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3. Kits are also available online at lcva.longwood. edu, and for contactless pick-up in the LCVA foyer. All snowflakes must be returned to the LCVA foyer by Friday, Nov. 20 during normal gallery hours which are Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Hotel Weyanoke’s tree lighting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Downtown Farmville’s annual tree lighting will be held virtually on Friday, Nov. 20, as well as the LCVA’s Winter Wonderland Art-on-the- Go bags sponsored by Hotel Weyanoke, which will be available for pick up in the LCVA foyer beginning on Saturday, Dec. 5.