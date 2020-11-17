expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Letter – Coverage of gold issue is appreciated

By Letters to the Editor

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

To The Editor:

Gratitude for Alexa (Massey) and The (Farmville) Herald for covering the open-pit gold mining threat here in Buckingham.

As we the people learn about the probable impacts to the water, beginning here and extending downstream along the James River, we’re alarmed at the lack of notification to commonwealth residents.

Thank you for helping to spread the news. We hope for widespread coverage of the Buckingham meetings. The joint work session held Monday, Nov. 16 can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=muUiDGCTbPk

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham

More News

Kayakers rescued from floodwaters

Virginia announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Letter – Coverage of gold issue is appreciated

Flooded: High water affects travel, businesses