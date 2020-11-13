LETTER — We can’t trust mail-in voting

To The Editor:

Roger (Watson), you have to be a Democrat to have written what you did.

With all the problems with so many states involving mail-in voting, you would think it’s the worst idea that only a Democrat could think of.

And if this country ever goes to an app to vote, the fraud will be worse. Certainly there will be those who would hack the app to change votes.

I’m 62 years old and going to vote on Election Day was and is how to keep voting fair and safe from corruption. If our election process goes the way you suggest in your editorial, there will never be another election where the American people will believe it was fair.

Bruce Everhart

Blackstone