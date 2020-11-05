Man stabbed in trailer park altercation

Deputies are investigating an altercation over the weekend in Buckingham that resulted in a stabbing.

According to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, on Sunday, Nov. 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m. the office received a call for shots fired and a fight in progress between a group of individuals at Dunkums trailer court in Arvonia.

Deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded to the incident and found that all parties had left the scene.

Uzdanovics said deputies later received a call from Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville regarding a male subject who was admitted to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the lower extremities as a result of the altercation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.