McAbee retires after 36 years

The Woodland recently announced the retirement of Brookview Assisted Living Nursing Director Sharon McAbee who served at the facility for 36 years.

“The Woodland has been fortunate to retain several long-term employees in its 50-year history,” Greg Cole, president and CEO of The Woodland, said. “Sharon has consistently exemplified working The Woodland Way — with care, compassion and integrity.”

Sharon was hired after graduating from Southside School of Practical Nursing at Southside Community Hospital in 1984. She became an LPN on what was then the West Wing of Holly Manor skilled nursing. Two years later, she transferred to Brookview assisted living as the nursing manager.

“It just felt like home and family here, and I never wanted to leave,” McAbee said. “It was my life. I have met so many good people and hopefully made a difference in their lives as they have mine.”

This year The Woodland celebrated its 50th anniversary. What started as a simple 60-bed nursing facility now includes long-term nursing facilities, assisted-living units, independent living cottages and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility and wellness center. Through the years The Woodland’s ultimate goal has remained unchanged: community-focused care in a setting that feels like home.

“Sharon is an institution,” Cole said. “She has been at Brookview since day one. She is loved by the residents, families and her staff.”

This past year presented The Woodland with its most challenging test ever as the community weathered the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately under McAbee’s skilled leadership, all eight residents and staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

When asked about future plans, McAbee said “I am going home to rest, spend time with my family and enjoy life.”