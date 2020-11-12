Nominations for fire service awards opened

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP), a leader in enhancing public safety, in conjunction with the Virginia Fire Services Board, are seeking nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, which honors and recognizes excellence in fire services in the commonwealth.

The annual Governor’s Fire Service Awards is presented in eight categories during the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium held in February at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Nominations can be submitted through an online form on the VDFP website through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security presents the Governor with award recommendations, at which the final recipients are then selected. Award categories:

• Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia Fire Service

• Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia Community Risk Reduction

• Governor’s Award for Excellence in Virginia’s Fire Service Training

• Governor’s Award for Outstanding Fire Department Response

• Governor’s Award for Private Sector Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support

• Governor’s Civilian Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Support

• Governor’s Virginia Firefighter of the Year

• Governor’s Virginia Fire Chief of the Year.