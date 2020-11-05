Police investigating incident of shots fired

Farmville police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 Block of Parkview Drive on Wednesday evening, Nov. 4 at approximately 8:19 p.m.

A Farmville Police Department (FPD) press release stated that once on scene, officers determined multiple shots had been fired by at least three different firearms. One shot penetrated an exterior window of a building, striking an interior wall.

Witnesses described several individuals fleeing the area on foot, two wearing black hoodies and one wearing grey, the release continued. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

In a Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5, phone interview, FPD Capt. Bill Hogan said a motive for the shooting was unknown at that time.

“That’s all still under investigation at this time,” he said. “I don’t have an answer for you. We’d love to know that too, but again, just like our previous issues, nobody wants to talk.”

The release alluded to the previous issues Hogan was referring to when it discussed a reward.

“A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the Town of Farmville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for information leading to an arrest in this incident,” officials stated in the release. “This reward also remains available for any information leading to an arrest in a series of shootings that have occurred in the Town of Farmville since December 2019.”

Hogan spoke to the possibility of this latest shooting being connected to that series of shootings that occurred from the end of 2019 into the beginning of 2020.

“Is there a possible connection? Yes,” he said. “Have we been able to definitively make that definite? Not yet.”

The release concluded by stating that anyone with information on the Nov. 4 shooting incident is asked to call Lt. Chris Moss at (434) 392-3332 or to use one of the FPD’s anonymous Tip411 applications. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Simply search “Farmville PD Tip411.” It is also available on the FPD website at www.farmvilleva.com.

People can also text a tip to 847411, but they must begin their message with the keyword “FarmvillePD.”