PSR needs donations for seniors

For the fifth consecutive year, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) is partnering with Meals on Wheels of America in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event.

To kick off the event, PSR began collecting items for their Senior Bags Monday, Nov. 16, during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at their offices at 1413 South Main Street.

“This edition of the Share the Love Event will definitely look different for our community partners,” PSR Director of Nutrition and Transportation Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We will be employing social distancing measures through this process, including during our packing event, which will be held Dec. 10 and 11 at the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore location in The Shoppes at College Park beside PSR’s office.”

To raise awareness about Share the Love and what PSR does for the aging community, a series of virtual events will be held via conference call and Zoom, which will address PSR’s response to COVID-19, season affective disorder, food insecurities and many more topics. Visit www.psraaa.org, visit PSR’s Facebook page, or call (434) 767-5588 for call in numbers and more information on these virtual events.

Anyone who brings in donations or participates in the packing event should wear a facemask and practice social distancing. To meet this requirement, packing will be completed in shifts with no more than 10 people packing together.

In addition to monetary donations to purchase needed items for our older adults, PSR is in need of non-perishable food items, along with toiletries, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand towels, shampoo, lotion, etc.

This year, PSR has an Amazon Wish List where supporters can make purchases and have them shipped directly to PSR. To access and view the wish list, visit https://amzn.to/3kUAE4M. Monetary donations can also be made directly to PSR online at www.psraaa.org.

Just as PSR has done in years past, the donated items will be packed by staff and volunteers, and then delivered to home-bound and isolated seniors during the week before Christmas in December.

Local Meals on Wheels programs such as the one at PSR provide daily nutritious meals, nourishing companionship and critical safety checks to America’s homebound seniors. Each donation helps these programs enable seniors to age with independence and dignity in their own homes, where they want to be. Since its inception 10 years ago, the Subaru Share the Love event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals to America’s seniors.

For more information on the event or PSR, call Miles at (434) 767-5588 or email jmiles@psraaa.org.