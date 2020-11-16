Ramon James Stafford Sr., 85 of Buckingham, entered his eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 10. He was surrounded by loved ones. Ramon was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the youngest child of Frederick and Alice Stafford. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred, and sisters, Marilyn and Evelyn. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Young Stafford, his children, Ramon Jr. (Dawn), Audrey Mulder (Ben) and Alice Lutz (Jerry); grandchildren, Shannon, Jamie Rae, Brandy, Robert, JoAnne, Sarah, Samantha and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Sunny, Laila, Alania, David, Haven, James, Lily, Travis, Wyatt, Oliver and Benjamin; great-great-grandson, Deklan; sister-in-law, Sally Geething; many loving nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Ramon lived a very active life. He was retired from the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Virginia Power. He was an active member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, where he served in many positions, an active member of VFW Post 7059, member of the American Legion, a founding member of the Buckingham County Arts Council, longtime volunteer with Tax Aide, longtime volunteer with the Waterworks Players of Farmville, member of the Buckingham Happy Squares Square Dance Club and member of Antiques Car Club of America. He won numerous awards for his leatherwork. He published a book detailing some of his exploits in the military. Ramon travelled the world extensively, first with the Navy, then with his wife. He enjoyed sharing stories of his travels with eager listeners. Ramon was a people person, a pet lover and he cherished his time outdoors. Interment was in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery –Amelia on Nov. 17. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 7059. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, served the family.