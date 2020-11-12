River Road closed, flood warning begins at 1:45 p.m.

River Road is closed today as the Appomattox River is already out of its banks with more rain expected through the day.

The Farmville area has received four inches of rain in the past 24 hours with another half inch of rain expected before the precipitation tapers off tonight.

A flash flood watch is currently in effect until 1 p.m. today (Thursday, Nov. 12). A flood warning goes into effect today at 1:45 p.m. and will remain in effect until Saturday at 2 p.m.

The water on the Appomattox River was up to the back stairs of homes and Price Supply Company on Plank Road Thursday morning at 11 a.m.