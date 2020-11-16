Robert “Bobby” Lewis Young, 80 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 11. Beloved husband, father and friend, Bobby was born to Russell and Mary Young in Bedford. He married Connie Jeter on Nov. 18, 1961. After serving in the army from 1963 to 1965, Bobby and Connie settled down in Farmville where he worked at the A&P, owned the Economy Country Mart and worked at Roy C. Jenkins. In his later years, Bobby delivered flowers and smiles for Rochette’s Florist. Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Young; his daughters, Tracy Silk (James) and Kellie Young; grandchildren, Connor and Elisabeth Silk; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Scott; parents, Russell and Mary Young; two brothers, Walker and Bill Young; and sister, Jenny Lee Schleife. Funeral services were held on Nov.14 at Shorter Funeral Home followed by a graveside service with military honors at Trinity Cemetery in Rice, Virginia. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.