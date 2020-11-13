Route 15 bridge reopens as floodwaters recede

The Route 15 bridge at the Buckingham County line has reopened, once again providing a way in and out of Farmville following Thursday’s flooding.

The release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said inspectors quickly inspected the structure and determined it could be reopened.

Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said most roads are expected to reopen before the end of the business day. Ellington said the flooding peaked at around 7 a.m. Friday.

“A little bit before 7, I understand, and it seems to continuously be receding right now,” he said just after 9:45 a.m. “(Route) 45 should be open momentarily, North Main Street. At least within the next 30 minutes that should be open.

“It looks like Second Street and Third Street are going to remain closed for a while,” he added, later noting the closure of East Third Street is between South and Virginia streets.

He said he anticipates Second and Third streets will be closed until early afternoon.

“I hope by late this afternoon everything will be back open,” he said.

Flood waters in Farmville are currently receding after cresting overnight after the town’s biggest flood since the 1972 flood caused by Hurricane Agnes.

